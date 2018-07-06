Anthony Bourdain's daughter will inherit the majority of his fortune.

The celebrity chef's will was filed in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday (05.07.18) - less than a month after he tragically took his own life at the age of 61 in a French hotel room - and it states that he has left his assets to 11-year-old Ariane.

Anthony's estate includes $425,000 in cash, $35,000 in brokerage accounts, $250,000 in personal property, and $500,000 in 'intangible property including royalties and residuals', according to documents obtained by the NY Daily News.

The total value of Anthony's fortune - which totals up to around $1.21 million - came as a shock to a lot of people as it was thought he was worth around $16 million.

His estranged wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain - who he married in 2007 and divorced in 2016 - has been listed as the executor of his estate in his will.

Anthony's passing came as a huge shock to fans but Christian de Rocquigny de Fayel - the local prosecutor in charge of the investigation - recently confirmed that he didn't have any narcotics in his body at the time of his death.

He was in France shooting an episode of his show 'Parts Unknown' when he died, and the prosecutor previously said there was no evidence of foul play involved.

There has been an outpouring of emotion following the sad news of his death, and former US president Barack Obama was one of those to pay tribute.

Obama - who shared a $6 meal in Hanoi, Vietnam, with Bourdain during his appearance on 'Parts Unknown' - wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''''Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.'' This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food -- but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him. (sic)''