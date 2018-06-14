Anthony Bourdain has been cremated in France.

The celebrity chef took his own life aged 61 in a French hotel room last week, and his ashes are expected to be flown back to the US on Friday (15.06.18), a source has told PEOPLE.

He was in the country shooting a forthcoming episode of his show 'Parts Unknown' when he died, and prosecutor Christian de Rocquigney de Fayel has said there was no evidence of foul play involved.

Following his passing, Anthony's girlfriend Asia Argento hailed him for having a ''brilliant, fearless spirit''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine. (sic)''

Several stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late chef following his death, including former US President Barack Obama.

Referring to the time he shared a $6 meal with Anthony in Hanoi, Vietnam, during an appearance on his show 'Parts Unknown', he wrote: ''Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.

''This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food -- but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him. (sic)''

Chrissy Teigen - who recently took part in an episode of Chase Sapphire's 'Talking Travel' series - tweeted: ''Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( (sic)''

Fellow celeb chef Gordon Ramsay wrote on Twitter: ''Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. (sic)''