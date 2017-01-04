Alvina Stewart filed for divorce from the Black-ish star after 20 years of marriage in September, 2015. In her filing, she cited irreconcilable differences, requested spousal support and stated they had separated in April, 2014.

However, it seems the former couple has worked out their differences and reconciled as Alvina recently asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her divorce petition, according to E! News. It is not known when they reunited.

The high school sweethearts got married in 1995 and are parents to Kyra and Nathan. In her divorce filing, Alvina sought primary custody of Nathan, who was only 15 years old at the time.

The actor's representative confirmed the news back in 2015, telling the website, "Yes, the divorce papers are public record and they have been separated for some time now."