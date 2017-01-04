Actor Anthony Anderson is reportedly back together with his estranged wife, who recently dismissed her divorce petition.
Alvina Stewart filed for divorce from the Black-ish star after 20 years of marriage in September, 2015. In her filing, she cited irreconcilable differences, requested spousal support and stated they had separated in April, 2014.
However, it seems the former couple has worked out their differences and reconciled as Alvina recently asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her divorce petition, according to E! News. It is not known when they reunited.
The high school sweethearts got married in 1995 and are parents to Kyra and Nathan. In her divorce filing, Alvina sought primary custody of Nathan, who was only 15 years old at the time.
The actor's representative confirmed the news back in 2015, telling the website, "Yes, the divorce papers are public record and they have been separated for some time now."
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
Layers of real life and movie history combine cleverly in this postmodern horror film, which...
More than a decade after Scream 3, Craven and company reteam for another knowing thriller...
As far as romantic comedies go, this is just about watchable. Even though it's both...
Watch the trailer for The Back-up PlanZoe is a woman with a life plan, and...
For the first five minutes of Transformers -- a sound-and-fury tornado of effects that could...
David Arquette gets to reinforce his status as the goofy doofus once again in this...
Scary Movie 4 is inane, gross, ridiculous, and pretty stupid. It also made me laugh...
The creative team behind Hoodwinked received their diplomas from the Shrek school of satirical animation....