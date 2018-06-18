Ant Mcpartlin's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong feels betrayed by his new romance.

The 42-year-old TV star recently started dating his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, and Lisa - who has been married to Ant since 2006 - feels her ''friend'' has betrayed her trust by allowing herself to become so close to the presenter, who she intends to extract ''every penny'' from in their divorce settlement.

She told a source: ''The gloves are off. I will take him for every penny.''

In response to a supportive message posted online by reality star Nicola McLean, Lisa wrote: ''And to think she was MY friend!!! (sic)''

Lisa - who learned of Ant's new romance while browsing the internet - expressed her upset by posting two broken hearts on her Twitter account.

One tweeter said to Lisa: ''If it's true I would have hoped out of respect to you that he didn't let you find out from the media...you deserve better than that! Let the tears flow, talk about how much it hurts & let your family & friends support you. It won't feel like it now but you will get through this x (sic)''

And she replied: ''Nope. Just how you guys did x [broken heart emoji] (sic)''

Lisa added that she felt especially betrayed by Anne-Marie, 42, because she considered them to be good friends.

She wrote in response to another supportive fan message: ''Yeah My Friend and OUR Pa who I let into OUR home. [broken heart emoji] (sic)''

Ant announced his intention to divorce Lisa in January, and he's rumoured to have developed a close bond with Anne-Marie over the last few months, while he's been dealing with the fallout from his drink-driving conviction.

The popular presenter - who has recently spent time in rehab - was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £86,000 after he was involved in a three-car collision on the streets of London in March.