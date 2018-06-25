Ant Mcpartlin's estranged wife has flown to Los Angeles for a fresh start.

The 42-year-old presenter split from his spouse Lisa Armstrong last year and, although they were dealing with their issues privately, the make-up artist has decided to escape to the US for a month so that she can be comforted by her friends after it emerged that Ant is now in a relationship with his former PA Anne-Marie Corbett.

According to photographs, obtained by The Sun newspaper, Lisa has been busy shopping up a storm across the pond while leaving the divorce to her lawyer.

A source said: ''They've [Ant and Lisa] not spoken since [last month].''

It's believed the 'Saturday Night Takeaway' star is so keen to push through with officially ending his marriage as soon as possible in order to move on with his life that he's offered Lisa, 41, their multi-million pound martial home in west London.

A source said recently: ''Ant wants this settled quickly and painlessly. He doesn't want to fight and made it clear Lisa could have an extremely generous offer.

''He even said he would sign over their house.''

But Lisa reportedly rejected the offer and refused to sign the paperwork.

The insider explained: ''It takes very little now to spark a blazing row between them. That's why it's for the best they don't speak directly. It's the only way. They communicate via lawyers and through members of his management team. But Lisa doesn't trust anyone around him because she knows they are fiercely loyal to him.''

Lisa learned of Ant's new romance while browsing the internet and expressed her upset by posting two broken hearts on her Twitter account.

She's now determined to find out as much as possible about Ant's new relationship with his assistant and has even tried to win the support of Anne-Marie's estranged husband Scott, but he's told her he doesn't want to get involved.