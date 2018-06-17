Ant Mcpartlin's estranged wife tweeted about being brokenhearted after the TV presenter's new relationship was revealed.

Just hours after Ant's blossoming romance with his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett was revealed, make-up artist Lisa Armstrong took to Twitter to share her feelings.

She posted some brokenhearted emojis on the micro-blogging site, believed to be a response to the news that Ant, 42, has moved on.

And Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas, who lost his wife Becky Coman to leukaemia last year, replied with a message of support.

He wrote: ''Grace through emojis. Love will find you again x.''

Lisa and Ant were married for 11 years but announced their split in January.

His spokesperson said: ''In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

''Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.''

Troubled TV presenter Ant is believed to have started dating his personal assistant after she helped him through his recent troubles, including being arrested for drink driving and seeking rehab help for addiction.

Ant was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months as a result of his crash and he took time out from his presenting duties to seek treatment.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''Anne-Marie's put him back together again. Everyone's thrilled he's found someone to love.''

''He's had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again. She has been his rock.

''They have been living in each other's pockets, day in, day out.

''Knowing someone is there for him has brought him back from the brink - she's put him back together again.''