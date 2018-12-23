Ant Mcpartlin's ex-wife is to give up custody of their dog.

The 'Britain's Got Talent' presenter and Lisa Armstrong have taken their beloved Labrador Hurley on alternate weeks since splitting in January, but with handovers growing increasingly fraught, the 42-year-old make-up artist has reportedly decided to save herself from further turmoil and hand the pooch over to her former partner so she can move on.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Lisa was desperate to keep Hurley.

''He's her baby boy, her one constant throughout this ordeal.

''But she doesn't want anything to do with Ant in future. Sadly to achieve that she must choose between keeping Hurley or moving on without him.''

The former couple are said to refuse to see one another during exchanges with Hurley and they recently had a row over who got to spend Christmas with their furry friend, who they adopted in 2013.

Ant, also 42, is currently banned from driving so his chauffeur usually collects the dog from Lisa, but as the former 'Byker Grove' star's staff aren't working over the festive period, he's said to have told his ex-wife that he'd simply keep Hurley for the holidays, much to her fury.

A source said: ''Lisa refused, saying it was her turn.

''After a massive argument Lisa's parents are now driving to Ant's in Wimbledon to pick up Hurley.''

The former couple were granted a divorce in October but are still in negotiations in how to divide their assets, with Hurley also regarded as a personal possession in the eyes of the law.

Jewellery and valuable artwork, including paintings by street artist Banksy, are also part of the pair's negotiations, while Lisa is expected to get as much as half of Ant's £52 million fortune.

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' presenter - who has taken a break from TV this year to focus on his sobriety - is now dating his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett.