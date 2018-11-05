Ant Mcpartlin was ''told off'' by a judge for failing to turn up to a divorce hearing.

The 42-year-old presenter was criticised by Mr. Justice Mostyn on Monday (05.11.18) when he failed to join his lawyers for a preliminary hearing at London's High Court, with the legal team warned their client couldn't use his fame as an excuse.

The judge told Ant's barrister Jonathan Southgate QC: ''There isn't one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community. The rules say he was supposed to be here, and that can be reported.

''He has been told off.''

The judge indicated that he might have excused the 'Saturday Night Takeaway host's non-attendance at the hearing if he been contacted in advance and given a reason for it.

Mr. Mostyn has placed restrictions on what can be reported in regards to financial matters at the request of Ant.

At the hearing on Monday - which was attended by the presenter's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong - he began examining issues relating to the division of assets.

While the matter was being heard, Ant was pictured walking his dog, Hurley, with his new partner, Anne-Marie Corbett, near his home in south London.

It is believed custody of the chocolate labrador is one of the matters to be resolved during the divorce hearing.

Ant and Lisa - who were married for 11 years and together for more than 20 - were granted a divorce on the grounds of adultery last month.

The divorce will be finalised in six weeks with a decree absolute confirming the end of the pair's marriage should there be no formal objections.

The former couple confirmed they had split in January.

The former 'Byker Grove' actor went to rehab in 2017 to seek help for a painkillers addiction, and returned to a private facility this year after pleading guilty to drink-driving. He later revealed he'd be taking the rest of 2018 off work to focus on his recovery.