Ant Mcpartlin is reportedly dating his personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett.

The troubled TV presenter is believed to have fallen for the mother-of-two when she helped him through his recent troubles, including being arrested for drink driving and seeking rehab help for addiction.

Ant was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months as a result of his crash and he took time out from his presenting duties to seek treatment.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''Anne-Marie's put him back together again. Everyone's thrilled he's found someone to love.''

''He's had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again. She has been his rock.

''They have been living in each other's pockets, day in, day out.

''Knowing someone is there for him has brought him back from the brink - she's put him back together again.

''It's very early days, but everyone is hoping he can put the worst year of his life behind him and find happiness again. Both of them deserve it.''

Anne-Marie split from husband last year, while Ant and his wife Lisa Armstrong broke up in January.

Meanwhile, Ant recently moved into a £4.5 million mansion.

The 'Saturday Night Takeaway' co-host is said to have moved into a plush gated property in south west London, which is rented for an estimated £12,000 a month, eight miles away from his former west London home.

A source said: ''He needs somewhere quiet and private a bit out of the way to help him focus on his recovery.

''The new place is exactly that. It will help with his treatment and give him some space away from the limelight.''