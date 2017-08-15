Ant Mcpartlin has praised an NHS doctor for helping with his ''recovery''.

The 41-year-old presenter underwent a major knee operation in June this year, which he has claimed sparked his drug addiction, but the star cannot stop singing the praises of Newcastle's Freeman Hospital's medical expert Professor Deehan who has played a ''huge part'' in turning Ant's life around.

A source said: ''Professor Deehan has been a huge part of turning Ant's life around. Ant thinks he's brilliant and can't stop telling everyone how important this guy has been to his recovery.

''He was so let down by private healthcare, both in terms of his failed knee op and doctors who kept prescribing him dangerous painkillers in London. Ant knew he needed a different surgeon.''

Ant suffered the injury three years ago when he was on tour for 'Saturday Night Takeaway' following a river dancing mishap, but the private operation was unsuccessful and led to a hairline fracture, which caused the 'Let's Get Ready to Rhumble' hitmaker chronic pain.

Speaking recently about the injury, the 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me out Of Here!' host said: ''It's a very painful operation. They physically break your bone. They've broken the tibia and moved it across to realign my leg to stop the pressure.''

Ant - who is known for being one half of the comedic duo alongside is close friend Declan Donnelly - has recently left rehab after a two-month stint after he was rushed to hospital at 5am following an ''insane'' binge of painkillers tramadol and morphine, along with alcohol, while recovering from the surgery.

And it is believed Professor Deehan continued to check in on his patient to support him through his difficult time.

Another source said: ''He has been incredibly supportive throughout his time in rehab.''

However the orthopaedic surgeon believes Ant is ''motivated'' to overcome his demons and has found treating Ant ''a joy''.

He told The Sun Online: ''It is always a privilege to help and surgery is a team effort. It is also very easy and a joy to treat a patient who is so honest and as motivated as Anthony.''