Ant Mcpartlin and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong are back on civil terms after their divorce.

The television presenter and his former spouse went their separate ways officially earlier this year when it was agreed Ant would pay £31 million to the 'Strictly Come Dancing' make-up artist.

And whilst things were said to be incredibly bitter between the two, the pair have now met up to hand over their dog face to face.

Calling it a huge step forward for the former couple, a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''For a long time this just wouldn't have been possible without an intermediary. Some of the rows at the height of the break-up were utterly explosive. Now, they've decided enough time has passed for them to be able to do it themselves. It's a huge step forward. Even though they will never be particularly close again, it makes life much easier. Lisa has been to the house to collect Hurley and they've handed him back and forth. They both adore the dog and agreeing how to share him was one of the biggest sticking blocks in their separation, so this is really a sort of closure.''

The couple split after 11 years together back in 2017, but their divorce was only finalised a couple of months ago.

The 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!' host was said to be ''delighted'' to have reached a settlement with Lisa, 43, who will also get to keep the former couple's £5 million former marital home.

A source said at the time: ''Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and sign their divorce agreement during a productive and civil meeting on Tuesday. Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has. He is delighted because it means he can put what has been a very difficult chapter in his life behind him and move on. For Lisa, the start of a new decade gave her a fresh mindset. It's been tough but it's time to move on. They both decided they wanted it resolved. There was no acrimony and both of them walk away contented.''