Ansel Elgort wants to find ''a lot more love'' before he's 30.

The 25-year-old actor - who met his ballerina girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan in 2012 - insists he is ''closed off'' sexually but is keen to find more deep platonic relationships with other women.

Asked what he wants to do before he's 30, he told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: ''I'd like to have done a few plays and performed my music.

''I'd also like to find a lot more love. It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend. I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.

''I'm in love with a bunch of my male friends who I'm not interested in having sex with, so why can't I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?

''I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great.''

However, he admitted he's likely to develop a ''chemical'' attraction to someone else but would do his best to be ''disciplined'' and not give in to temptation.

He added: ''There will probably be some sort of chemical thing at some point that you can't help, but you just have to be disciplined and not be a f***ing... We're primitive beings.''

Earlier this year, the 'Goldfinch' actor caused a stir when he posted 10 topless selfies in less than 20 minutes on his Instagram account and Ansel explained he was keen to share the ''honest'' results of a photoshoot he'd done alone.

He said: ''Nudity is such a trigger for our society. Do you feel the fact they were topless was important?

''I was hanging out and somehow -- and this is almost embarrassing to admit -- I just did a photoshoot with myself. I took a bunch of photos of myself and decided to post them because it was honest. I'm obsessed with the idea of not wearing a mask.''