Ansel Elgort is happy with his girlfriend but wants to find ''a lot more love'' before he's 30.
Ansel Elgort wants to find ''a lot more love'' before he's 30.
The 25-year-old actor - who met his ballerina girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan in 2012 - insists he is ''closed off'' sexually but is keen to find more deep platonic relationships with other women.
Asked what he wants to do before he's 30, he told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: ''I'd like to have done a few plays and performed my music.
''I'd also like to find a lot more love. It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend. I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.
''I'm in love with a bunch of my male friends who I'm not interested in having sex with, so why can't I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?
''I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great.''
However, he admitted he's likely to develop a ''chemical'' attraction to someone else but would do his best to be ''disciplined'' and not give in to temptation.
He added: ''There will probably be some sort of chemical thing at some point that you can't help, but you just have to be disciplined and not be a f***ing... We're primitive beings.''
Earlier this year, the 'Goldfinch' actor caused a stir when he posted 10 topless selfies in less than 20 minutes on his Instagram account and Ansel explained he was keen to share the ''honest'' results of a photoshoot he'd done alone.
He said: ''Nudity is such a trigger for our society. Do you feel the fact they were topless was important?
''I was hanging out and somehow -- and this is almost embarrassing to admit -- I just did a photoshoot with myself. I took a bunch of photos of myself and decided to post them because it was honest. I'm obsessed with the idea of not wearing a mask.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...
A more feminine slant elevates this remake to something interesting, even if the film is...