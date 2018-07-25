Ansel Elgort uses his girlfriend's handbags.

The 'Baby Driver' actor - who has been dating ballerina Violetta Komyshan since they were at high school - is happy to ''share'' his partner's accessories because he finds them useful and practical.

He said: ''We share handbags -- I wear handbags now.

''Purses are really cool, or like the ones you put over your shoulder. You can put your camera in there, your phone, your wallet. Sometimes if I'm wearing tight pants I don't want to put anything in my pocket. Or sometimes it falls out of my pocket. So we share those now.''

The 24-year-old actor admitted he finds traditional ''man bags'' are ''boring'' and he won't use them just to be fashionable.

He told People magazine: ''I don't like the fanny pack trend. If I'm not into it and it's a trend, I'm not going to wear it. And the over the shoulder thing, I've never liked this one either. I always just felt like the other kind of man bags were just boring.''

Ansel is happy to wear women's clothes because he isn't bothered about what other people think but he admitted he's ''too big'' for most of the garments he likes.

He said: ''I think that style should always be personal and you should do what you feel, whatever that is.

''If something inspires you or you see something you like...

''If I see clothes on women that I like, unfortunately I can't fit most of it because I'm too big, but anything I like, I'll wear, even if someone else is telling me, 'What the hell are you wearing?' It's not going to stop me from walking out of the house wearing it.''

The 'Fault in Our Stars' actor doesn't wash his hair and only cleans his face when he feels ''dirty'', though he'll occasionally

use one of Violetta's face masks.

However, his career has taught him the importance of moisturising regularly.

He said: ''I never moisturised before I started becoming an actor. That's the important thing. Apparently Pharrell exfoliates. Brad Pitt takes care of his skin.''