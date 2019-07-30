Ansel Elgort has teased that there is likely to be a 'Baby Driver' sequel, but it could be filmed under a different title.
Ansel Elgort says there is likely to be a 'Baby Driver' sequel.
The 25-year-old actor - who starred in the original 2017 movie alongside Lily James and Jon Hamm - has confirmed he has seen Edgar Wright's script for the follow-on movie and believes it will be filmed under a different title.
Speaking about the script, he told MTV News: ''He has shared it with me. Yes, I think it's going to happen. I think there will be a 'Baby Driver 2'. It has a different title, actually. You're gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though.''
Wright had previously teased a potential 'Baby Driver' sequel in a post to mark the one-year anniversary of the crime thriller movie's release.
Alongside an anniversary-themed poster of the movie, Edgar wrote: '''Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon ... (sic)''
James also previously admitted she relished the experience of working with Wright and her co-star Ansel, who plays the getaway driver Baby.
The British actress - who stars as Debora, a young waitress and Baby's love interest - shared: ''I think it's credit to Edgar Wright - his script is really beautifully written and constructed and he's really clever. He's such an amazing storyteller and he does it through images and shots, so he makes us care for Baby and then Debora and then puts them together. He's manipulated it all, so I think our chemistry is real - not to give too much credit away, we owned it - but I do think Edgar was very clever at constructing that.''
