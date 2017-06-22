Hollywood star Ansel Elgort has revealed he ''loved'' learning sign language for his role in 'Baby Driver'.
Ansel Elgort ''loved'' learning sign language for his role in 'Baby Driver'.
The 23-year-old actor plays the part of Baby - a music-loving getaway driver for a bank robbing crew - in the new movie, and because his on-character suffers from the condition known as tinnitus, which impairs hearing, Ansel needed to learn sign language for the role.
Speaking at the European Premiere of 'Baby Driver' in Leicester Square on Wednesday (21.06.17), Ansel told BANG Showbiz: ''I loved it. [co-star] CJ Jones was incredibly helpful, I really wanted to do it justice.
''I hate it when Hollywood can step on things that people take very seriously and it's a language and it was really cool, my first ever acting scene in a completely different language.
''It wasn't easy but it wasn't like, 'Oh, I can't do this' with CJ and the sign language teachers help. I learnt it.''
The Edgar Wright-directed crime thriller boasts a star-studded list of actors and actresses, including Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Lily James - and Ansel revealed he relished working with such talented co-stars.
He admitted: ''It's a dream come true. As a young guy working with Oscar winners, Emmy winners, Grammy winners, it's unbelievable - every young actors dream.''
And Ansel's sentiment has been echoed by his director, who admitted he particularly enjoyed working with Kevin.
Speaking at the premiere, Edgar shared: ''It's amazing, I remember the first day I shot with Kevin Spacey I sort of had an out of body experience.
''I was watching the monitor and the first take I thought this is really good, but I was like wait this is my movie, it is crazy!''
Asked whether the experience gave him goosebumps, the Hollywood movie-maker admitted: ''Yes, absolutely!''
