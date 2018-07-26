'Baby Driver' actor Ansel Elgort, has teamed up with Ralph Lauren to promote their new Polo Red Rush fragrance.
Ansel Elgort is the new face of Ralph Lauren fragrance Polo Red Rush.
The 'Baby Driver' actor has teamed up with the label to promote the men's scent, the fourth addition to the Polo Red franchise, and is thrilled to have been chosen to be the global brand ambassador for the brand.
He said: ''Being the face of Polo Red is really unbelievable to me. I feel like things have come full circle because I've been a fan of the brand for a long time. Ralph Lauren is really iconic. And [with the fragrance], there's two different bottles which is also cool. [Polo Red] is more for daytime, and Rush is more for nighttime. And it's such an iconic logo, so it's really cool to be a part of it now.
Ginny Wright, global deputy general manager of Ralph Lauren Fragrances, says that Ansel, 24, was chosen to be the face of the fragrance because he can reach the millennial men male market.
Ginny said: ''Millennial men are the hardest to reach. They have different values and interests. We're looking at those music lovers, people who are car enthusiasts, as well as female gift givers 'cause that's a huge part of the men's fragrance business, too.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...
A more feminine slant elevates this remake to something interesting, even if the film is...