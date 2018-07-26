Ansel Elgort is the new face of Ralph Lauren fragrance Polo Red Rush.

The 'Baby Driver' actor has teamed up with the label to promote the men's scent, the fourth addition to the Polo Red franchise, and is thrilled to have been chosen to be the global brand ambassador for the brand.

He said: ''Being the face of Polo Red is really unbelievable to me. I feel like things have come full circle because I've been a fan of the brand for a long time. Ralph Lauren is really iconic. And [with the fragrance], there's two different bottles which is also cool. [Polo Red] is more for daytime, and Rush is more for nighttime. And it's such an iconic logo, so it's really cool to be a part of it now.

Ginny Wright, global deputy general manager of Ralph Lauren Fragrances, says that Ansel, 24, was chosen to be the face of the fragrance because he can reach the millennial men male market.

Ginny said: ''Millennial men are the hardest to reach. They have different values and interests. We're looking at those music lovers, people who are car enthusiasts, as well as female gift givers 'cause that's a huge part of the men's fragrance business, too.''