Annie Lennox has joined forces with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Mary J Blige for a Global International Women's Day initiative.

The Eurythmics singer's own non-governmental organisation The Circle has partnered with Apple Music for a short film in support of ''global feminism'', which is inclusive of all approaches to women's equality.

Annie said: ''Disempowerment creates an appalling way of life for millions of women and girls around the world. While physical or sexual violence affects one in three women, and two thirds of the world's 757 million adults who cannot read or write are women ... these are only two on a long list of disparity and injustice. We cannot ignore the fact that feminism must have a global reach.

''At a time when there seems to be so much polarity and division in the world, the term 'global feminism' offers an opportunity for people from every walk of life, colour of skin, gender or sexual orientation to understand and identify with the bigger global picture.

''We need to stand shoulder to shoulder in support of human rights, justice and equality for women and girls everywhere in the world, especially in countries where they are not even near the lowest rung of the ladder.''

The likes of Emeli Sande, Richard E. Grande, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Eddie Izzard, Beverley Knight and Gwendoline Christie have also lent their support as they shared their favourite songs inspired by visionary women.

Apple Music's Global Head of Editorial Rachel Newman said: ''Annie Lennox is not only one of the most prolific women in music, but one of the most dedicated and passionate women's rights advocates of our time. Her efforts to better this world are truly inspiring and her impact is undeniable. This International Women's Day we are thrilled and honored to support this incredible artist and share her message of #globalfeminism with our global audience.''

Sioned Jones, The Circle's executive director, added: ''Global Feminism is at the heart of what we do as we strive for a more equal and fairer world for women and girls.

''On this International Women's Day having a chance to remind us all of the huge inequalities and injustices that remain for millions of women and girls across the globe is important in ensuring no one is left behind in being able to realise their basic human rights.

''We thank Annie, Apple Music and all the contributors who have given up their time and support to this film and we all stand together as Global Feminists.''