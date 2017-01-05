Casey Affleck and Annette Bening have joined the list of stars who will present at the Golden Globe Awards this weekend.

The 41-year-old actor - who is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in 'Manchester by the Sea' - and the former double Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy actress have been added to the line-up of famous faces who will reveal the winners of some of the big prizes at the annual ceremony.

Entertainment Tonight has also revealed that former Golden Globe nominee Pierce Brosnan, and 'Hell or High Water' actor Ben Foster have been added to the presenters list.

The quartet's addition to the line-up comes hours after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - which organises the event - tweeted to say Leonardo Dicaprio and Kristen Wiig have also joined the presenting line-up for the ceremony, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday (08.01.17).

As was previously announced, the A-list line-up of presenters also includes Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia and Reese Witherspoon.

The Golden Globes will be presented by Jimmy Fallon and Stallone's daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, have already been announced to be sharing the title of Miss Golden Globe.