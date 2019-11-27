Annette Bening is ''very, very proud'' of her transgender son and the way he overcame something ''very challenging'' with ''style'' and ''intelligence''.
Annette Bening is ''very, very proud'' of her transgender son.
The 61-year-old actress is impressed with the way Stephen Ira - her oldest child with husband Warren Beatty - has overcome something ''very challenging'' with ''style'' and ''intelligence'' after first identifying as transgender at the age of 14.
She said: ''He's managed something that's very challenging with great style and great intelligence.
''He's an articulate, thoughtful person, and I'm very, very proud of him''
The 'Captain Marvel' actress also has Benjamin 25, Isabel, 22, and 19-year-old Ella with her spouse and admitted she had ''ridiculous'' ideas of always being able to protect them when she was younger.
She told AARP: ''When I was younger, part of me thought I could save my children from having to suffer, which was, of course, ridiculous. They have to go through their struggles.''
With Ella recently leaving for college, Annette and Warren are now home along and the 'Kids Are Alright' star is looking forward to what that means for her own life.
She said: ''I think we're both still adjusting to the quiet at home...
''A lot of women have a period of incredible growth after their children are no longer with them on a day-to-day basis.''
The 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' actress is keen to make movies that appeal to her own generation.
She said: ''So much of what we hear in Hollywood is that it's youth focused. But, hey, we're out here, too, right? We're looking for films that are stimulating, provocative, intelligent and not exploitative in any way.''
'Bonnie and Clyde' actor Warren previously hailed Stephen as his ''hero''.
He said: ''He's a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as are all my children.''
