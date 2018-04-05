Annette Bening and Adam Driver are in talks to star in CIA drama 'The Torture Report'.

The 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' actress and the 'Star Wars' actor, along with Jon Hamm and Jennifer Morrison, are in negotiations with 'Contagion' writer Scott Z. Burns, who is working on the movie, which examines tactics and ethics in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

'The Torture Report' is being made for VICE Studios and is focused on the extreme interrogation programme used by the CIA on detainees following the attacks.

It is the second time Burns has looked at the subject, as he was previously attached to write and direct an HBO movie based on a Vanity Fair article about the agency hiring two psychologists to build a special interrogation scheme, which led to reports of extreme torture methods being used, though that project has been axed.

Meanwhile, Annette, 59, recently admitted she always feels ''nervous'' when she starts a new project, but was excited about working with legendary producer Barbara Broccoli - who is best known for her work on the James Bond franchise - on 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' because she thinks she is ''remarkable''.

She said: ''There's always a nervousness factor when I work on anything, but not in relation to this producer because she's quite remarkable. She's just got the biggest heart and she's incredibly well organized. She inherited the Bond franchise, and she produces those films, so she has evolved into this absolutely extraordinary woman.

''She's just a fine human being, as well as being a great pro. I felt a great responsibility. All of us who were on this and who put ourselves into it felt a great responsibility to make this work and to make the things that we wanted to do happen, in a way that was real and believable and, at the same time, not sentimental.''