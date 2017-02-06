Annette Bening is returning to TV to star in Ryan Murphy's Katrina: American Crime Story.
The American Beauty star will portray former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, who was in charge of the state during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Other cast members have yet to be announced, but Murphy previously revealed Sarah Paulson, who has worked with the TV producer on several projects, will be part of the show.
"You will have the famous people and also the people who weren't famous," he said.
The show is slated to premiere next year (18).
Bening last appeared on the small screen in TV movie Mrs. Harris in 2005.
