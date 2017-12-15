Annette Bening has revealed husband Warren Beatty's very direct chat-up line that won her heart.
Annette Bening has revealed Warren Beatty won her heart with the line, ''Do you want to make a baby with me?''
The 'Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool' actress and the 'Shampoo' heartthrob met on the set of their 1991 movie 'Bugsy' and married a year later.
Now Annette, 59, has told her own version of how she and 80-year-Warren got together.
Speaking at Museum of the Moving Image's annual gala in New York, Annette revealed: ''We were working on our film together, 'Bugsy'. He was being very professional, and I was being very professional. We movie-kissed. That's different than a real kiss, as many of the actors in this room know. We went out to dinner ... OK, now we're tip-toeing ... and we went to his house. I can't believe I'm saying this! It's already in Vanity Fair, anyway, so who gives a f**k? He told this story long ago without my permission! But anyway, his version is much better, I'm sorry. You're getting my version.''
'The Kids Are All Right' actress then paused to ask her husband if he was OK with her telling the story and he called out from the audience, ''Just don't leave anything out!''
Annette continued: ''So we're in his kitchen, and he's like, 'Do you want to have a baby with me?' Now some people, they do things differently. They get to know each other, they date, they have a fight, they get back together. Then they get engaged, they get married, or maybe they live together. Then they have children. We didn't do that. We just did it other way, which is: Do you want to have a baby, yes I do. Then he looked at me, and I got pregnant. Not really ... something else happened.''
The couple have four adult children together - daughters Isabel and Ella, son Benjamin and transgender son Stephen, who was born Kathlyn.
Before marrying Annette, Warren was a notorious womaniser, counting Madonna, Melanie Griffith and Daryl Hannah among his past relationships. He is said to be the subject of ex-girlfriend Carly Simon's hit 'You're So Vain'.
