The American Beauty star was presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, named after the casting director, by her 20th Century Women co-star Elle Fanning at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

"We're privileged and honoured to have Annette as our recipient this year, which we renamed the Lynn Stalmaster Award to honour his achievements in the casting profession," said CSA president Richard Hicks previously. "She is an actress of great bravery and passion, and her work shows what's possible when a remarkable actress meets the right opportunity. We are deeply grateful for her support to our community of casting directors throughout the years."

The Artios Awards, which are held in L.A. and New York simultaneously, honour the work of casting directors in film, TV and theatre.

The casting directors for La La Land, Hidden Figures, Hell or High Water, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight and Moana received awards, as well as those working on TV shows Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Mr. Robot, Transparent, Bloodline, and The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

J.J. Abrams was on hand to present Nina Gold, who worked on his movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with the Hoyt Bowers Award. And officials of New York arts organisation The Public Theater received the newly-named Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award.

The New York ceremony was hosted by former Ugly Betty star Michael Urie, while Joel MCHale fronted the L.A. show.