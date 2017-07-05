Annette Bening has been named the President of the Venice Film Festival.

The 59-year-old actress is the first woman in 11 years to be awarded the position since Catherine Deneuve back in 2006 , according to Variety.

Bening - who is a four-time Oscar nominee - said: ''I'm honoured to be asked to serve as the president of the jury for this year's Venice Film Festival. I look forward to seeing the movies and working with my fellow jury members to celebrate the best of this year's cinema from all over the world.''

Bening will award the Golden Lion for Best Film as well as the other main prizes at the 74th festival when it takes place this September.

Welcoming her to the Venice Film Festival, the event's director Alberto Barbera said: ''It was time to break with a long list of male presidents and invite a brilliant, talented and inspiring woman to chair our International competition jury. I am extremely happy that Annette Bening has accepted this role, which she will carry out by virtue of her stature, her intellect and the talents she has manifested over the course of her career, in Hollywood, Europe and on the stage. Hers is a career marked by always interesting, often daring choices. A sophisticated and instinctive actress, able to portray complex shadings of character, Annette Bening brings to her roles an understating, a warmth and a natural elegance that makes watching her films a wonderful and ever enriching experience. I welcome her to Venice.''

Bening's filmography is an illustrious one with notable roles in movies such as 'American Beauty' - which was directed by former Venice Film Festival President Sam Mendes - 'The Kids Are Alright' and '20th Century Women', which she co-starred with Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig.