Annette Bening has joined the cast of 'Captain Marvel'.

The 59-year-old actress has signed up for the female-led Marvel Studios film alongside Brie Larson, in what is thought to be her first comic book movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bening looks set to play a scientist but full details of her character are being kept under wraps.

The movie is currently in production, with Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck set to direct.

Larson will take on the role of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel - an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien in an accident, leaving her with powers including super-strength and flight - in the hotly-anticipated motion picture.

Ben Mendelsohn, who will star as the villain in the movie, believes Larson is ''absolutely perfect'' for the part.

He said: ''Brie is absolutely perfect for that role. Why? Because she's a strong, yet sensitive, contemporary female.

''She is a champion, she's a fantastic actress and she's a great human. So you can't ask for better for Captain Marvel.''

Lashana Lynch recently joined the cast to replace DeWanda Wise, who had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series 'She's Gotta Have It'.

The star-studded line-up also includes Jude Law and Samuel L. Jackson, who will be reprising his role as Nick Fury.

While the details of the motion picture are being kept tightly under wraps, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced at the San Diego Comic Con this year that the film will be set in the 90s, so will take place before the events of the 'Avengers' movie.

'Captain Marvel' is slated for a March 8, 2019 release.