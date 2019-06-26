Annette Bening is in talks to star in 'Death on the Nile'.

The 61-year-old actress is in discussions to take on a leading role in the latest adaptation of English novelist Agatha Christie's work by Sir Kenneth Branagh, who will once again be directing and taking on the part of Detective Hercule Poirot following 2017's 'Murder on the Orient Express'.

Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile' was first published in 1937 and features a love triangle which ends in murder.

The 'Captain Marvel' star would take on the role of Euphemia and the film's stellar cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.

The big screen adaptation of Christie's popular whodunit novel 'Murder on the Orient Express' featured an all-star ensemble cast which included Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Derek Jacobi and Willem Dafoe among others and Branagh admitted he was slight unnerved and intimidated by the incredible talent in front of him each day on set.

Branagh, 58, said: ''That's my point of departure, that's what I do for a living, but in a way you're more aware that you're asking people to come in for a finite amount of time, and you want to give them a good time.

''So the prospect of standing up in front of Judy Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Derek Jacobi, Willem Dafoe and telling them my cunning plans was a little intimidating.''

Branagh wasn't the only cast member to be overawed working with the A-list cast, as 'Star Wars' actress Ridley, 27, admitted she cried tears of joy when she began work on the film.

She said: ''I turned to Ken, wiped away a tear and said, 'I can't believe I'm here, thank you so much. Did someone make you cast me?' ''