The 58-year-old actress has been nominated for an Oscar four times but has yet to win, and her new film 20th Century Women failed to scoop her a fifth chance to be in the running at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Annette is more concerned about how many other people have missed out though, including Miles Ahead star and director Don Cheadle, whose film was released in spring 2016.

“This year there are so many wonderful performances and some didn’t get recognised by any of the critics’ awards,” she sighed to London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

“One of my favourites was Don Cheadle’s movie, about Miles Davis. Ewan MCGregor is also very good in it. And I felt for Don, he’s such a good actor and it was completely ignored and I was surprised by that.”

She continued to note how it is “inevitable” that receiving nominations for big accolades make stars feel like they’re part of something special, and that it comes with the job. It’s especially important for smaller films which compete against big-budget features, she adds.

“A lot of smaller films are the more artistic films and awards are (how) some of these smaller films (can have) a life,” she continued. “When you make a film you want people to see the film.”

20th Century Women, which is up for Best Original Screenplay for Mike Mills’ script, also stars Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig and Billy Crudup, and is about a woman seeking help in raising her son. Annette loved how “unpredictable” her alter ego Dorothea, the mother, was and it was her character’s unknowing nature that made her so intriguing.

“(Making the film) helped me understand paradoxes within ourselves,” she smiled.