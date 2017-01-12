The Scottish actor has opened up in a new interview with Mr Porter, and also touched upon how life has been since splitting with wife Anne-Marie Duff in May 2016.

On the subject of boozing, James said he’s made the decision to cut back.

“That used to be my drink – a peaty Talisker, or a Laphroaig (Scotch whisky). But I find that I can’t drink too much whisky any more,” he told Mr Porter. “More than one or two now and I get a bit leery, a wee bit fighty, a bit chippy, looking for an argument. And I didn’t like that. So I mostly stopped drinking it.

“My problem is, if I have it in the house, I’ll tan (drink) the lot. I’m a consumer. If it’s in front of me, I’ll f**king do it. I’ll consume it. I’ll take it, whatever it is. I’ll have a go… And I don’t know what that is. I still drink, and sometimes have a lot of drink. But I just don’t want to have alcohol in the house any more.”

X-Men: Days of Future Past actor James, who has six-year-old son Brendan with his ex, adds life is good at the moment, and while things have “changed massively” at the same time, “so much has stayed the same”.

He won’t get drawn into talking about his split though, and reminds fans he and Anne-Marie always maintained a policy to keep their private life out of the spotlight.