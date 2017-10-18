Anne Heche never had a TV growing up.

The 48-year-old actress - who can currently be seen as Patricia Campbell in new NBC military drama 'The Brave' - had a humble upbringing with wholesome pastimes occupying her time, rather than spending hours in front of the box.

She said: ''I had no TV growing up...

''My family was poor. I sang in church in a little dry town called Ocean City, N.J..''

The 'Donnie Brasco' star - who has children Homer, 15, from her marriage to Coleman Laffoon, and eight-year-old Atlas with spouse James Tupper - loves getting ''surprise'' time off work and enjoys ''simple'' activities with her kids.

She told Us Weekly: ''Time is my guilty pleasure. If I get a surprise day off, I'm like a kid in a candy store...

''I like to do simple things with my kids. There's something about playing Sorry! that brings us together.

''I like dumb charades. Put anything you think of in a hat and see how many you can guess -- the sillier the better!''

Anne and her family live in Santa Fe and she finds their beautiful surroundings incredibly humbling.

She said: ''Living in Santa Fe has changed my life. I'm humbled by the mountains, the constant reminder that we are a part of something greater.

''In Santa Fe, I'm a morning person. The sunrise is too lovely to miss. In L.A., I'm a night person. There are too many great restaurants.

''The best advice I've been given is to look up at the clouds at least once a day.''

The 'Wag the Dog' star isn't a fan of working out.

She quipped: ''My favourite way to work out is to look at how hard my castmates train and put down my next slice of pizza.''