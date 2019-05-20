Anne Heche and Thomas Jane have joined 'Salvage'.

Anne, 49, who rose to mainstream prominence in the late 1990s films such as 'Donnie Brasco' and 'Six Days, Seven Nights' is set to star alongside the 50-year-old actor in the upcoming sci-fi action feature from Shane Dax Taylor.

The film's screenplay was co-written by Taylor and Chad Law and the movie will feature an original score composed by Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains.

The thriller will follow two couples fighting to survive on a houseboat as it moves downriver in a post-apocalyptic America.

'Salvage' was announced in Cannes by Wonderfilm Global and producers include Steven Schneider and Taylor. Executive producers on the film are Stuart Manashil, Corky Taylor, Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon.

Wonderfilm Global CEO Andy Lyon said: ''We're excited to introduce Salvage to the industry for the first time in Cannes.

''This film is shaping up to raise the genre bar to a new level with a phenomenal cast, an enthralling script and a truly remarkable team in front of and behind the cameras.''

Anne is currently starring as Deputy Katherine Brennan in hit NBC show 'Chicago P.D' which follows the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department and recently starred as Mary Ellis in 2019 film 'The Best of Enemies'.

The film followed the real-life story of Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson), a civil rights activist in Durham, North Carolina, who battles with the Ku Klux Klan leader C. P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell) for a decade until 1971, when the two agree to co-chair a two-week community meeting to deal with a court-ordered school desegregation decree, which changes both of their lives.