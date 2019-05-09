Anne Hathaway wants her son to meet the Cookie Monster.

The 36-year-old actor has been lined up for a role in the new 'Sesame Street' movie, and has a ''big reason'' why she agreed to take part in the project was because she'd love for her three-year-old son Jonathan - whom she has with husband Adam Shulman - to meet his favourite character Cookie Monster.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I'm over the moon. A big reason why I'm doing it is just an off chance that [Jonathan] has a memory of hanging out with Cookie Monster.

''I'm a big fan of Snuffleupagus. I love Snuffy, but my son is all about Cookie Monster. All about Cookie Monster.''

Anne has been open about her plans for her son in recent months, as she admitted that she gave up drinking in order to make the most of her time with the tot, and won't be touching alcohol again until he is 18.

Asked whether she wouldn't drink for the whole 18 years, she said: ''I intend for it to be true. So far it's only been true for half a year, I have 17 and a half years to go for it to be true ... It was just undeniable in the end. Being with him, the time I have with him is really precious. And I do leave a lot for work and I found my time with was getting impacted, not necessary by the drinking, as I never went out of control around him. But I hate to say it as you get older the hangovers get really bad. I had to make a choice and I chose mornings. Isn't that annoying? Isn't that horrible? I'm really irritated by how well it's going.''

The 'Oceans 8' star also claims she intends to keep her son away from social media for as long as she can.

She said: ''When he started to walk, I learned that I couldn't leave a knife at the edge of the counter, I had to put it out of his reach until he understood that there was a dangerous element to it. I feel very much that way about social media.

''Ultimately, I am going to have very little control over how much my child engages with social media. But what I can do - and it does begin right now - is to make sure that he also has a sense of calm in the real world so that being away from his computer and his phone won't give him a sense of anxiety when he is older, to teach him the pleasure of being bored occasionally, and to figure out ways to get himself un-bored. I think it's a lesson we all need to learn.''