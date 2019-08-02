Anne Hathaway is putting pressure on the movie industry to become a zero waste industry.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' hitmaker has been living a zero-waste lifestyle - where she completely ditches plastic packaging and reuses glass and stainless steel containers - since she welcomed son Jonathan three years ago and now wants film sets to follow in her footsteps to make the planet better for the next generation.

She said: ''I want to talk about how we can rebound the motion-picture industry because it's one of the worst polluters on the planet. While working on The Hustle, I noticed disposable coffee cups, plastic water bottles, idling trucks, and food waste. When I finished the film, my family and I went zero waste. I'm actually putting together an environmental rider too.

''I think while we're trying to put pressure on industries to do a better job of not putting toxic products that are terrible for the environment out there in the first place, the best thing we can do is take responsibility where we can. I see these opportunities where I'm just like, okay, you get everyone a zero-waste kit at the beginning of a film. And we hire environmental PA's or something to maintain the kits and use reusable coffee cups for all of us, for example, when they go on runs. Now I say if you can remember your keys and phone in the morning, you can remember a reusable coffee cup and water bottle.''

Anne was inspired to adopt that lifestyle herself after thinking about the ''repercussions'' her actions now would have on the future generations, including her son and her baby on the way.

Speaking to Trash Is for T*****s founder Lauren Singer for InStyle magazine, Anne added: ''It's about being conscious that the way I choose to live my life is going to have repercussions for somebody else, like our children.

''I mean, I think the most badass thing I've ever done is give birth ... I mean I grew up in the '80s, and filling your house with new stuff was a big thing. But now, as a mom, it's important to me that products I buy don't end up as something my son trips over in the future and says, 'What the eff is that? Why is that here?'''