Anne Hathaway thinks it might be ''better to go with no host'' at this year's Oscars.

The Academy Award-winning actress believes the upcoming ceremony might actually benefit from having multiple presenters, rather than a main host, after comedian Kevin Hart quit the role amid a row about allegedly homophobic tweets he previously posted.

Anne - who hosted the annual awards bash alongside James Franco in 2011 - told 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': ''Sometimes it's better to go with no host than force something that's just not working.''

Anne, 36, and James' hosting performance was widely ridiculed by fans and critics, many of whom described their on-screen chemistry as awkward.

The 'Serenity' star previously admitted to being stung by the backlash, but she's also tried to keep the criticism in perspective.

She confessed: ''My approach to all this stuff is really simple: we're lucky. Whether or not it does well or it bombs, this is the stuff of dreams. This is not something to get upset about.''

Despite this, Anne - who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 2012's 'Les Miserables' - believes she learned some valuable life lessons from the experience of hosting the Oscars

She said: ''I think it might end up being a net positive over life. Well, the lessons that I learned, the life lessons about whom to trust and when to trust them, that's going to be the net positive.''

Meanwhile, the actress has also extended her support to the LGBTQ community in light of the hosting row.

She explained: ''I do just want to go on record and say the LGBTQ community needs all the allies in the world and deserves all the allies in the world.''