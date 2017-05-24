Anne Hathaway has joined forces with STX Films for a new comedy film about modern day dating.
Anne Hathaway is set to produce and star in a new romantic comedy about the perils of dating apps.
The 34-year-old actress has come up with the idea for the flick and has teamed up with the creators of STX Films, Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who are co-writing the as yet untiled feature film.
The duo - who worked on 'How To Be Single' - said: ''We have been looking for ways to work with Anne since launching STX, and when she came to us with the idea, we knew right away that we wanted to make this movie with her.''
Explaining the narrative, they added: ''This is a modern day look at love, dating and hookups with a very contemporary and authentic voice that speaks to a generation that casually swipes right to find a mate.
''As technology has allowed for a new era for matchmaking, it also comes with a lot of comedy and consequences and Anne wanted to explore that territory in funny, relevant and very unexpected ways.''
The movie is yet to secure a director.
The brunette beauty was last seen in 'Colossal', which she executive produced and her next big gig is in 'Ocean's Eight', which is slated to hit screen son June 22.
Meanwhile, the 'Devil Wears Prada' star previously admitted that being pregnant with her 14-month-old son Jonathan - whom she has with husband Adam Shulman - during the filming of 'Colossal', was especially ''hard'' at night.
She confessed: ''The night shoots were hard for me.
''Usually, the way I approach my character, I like to get pretty extreme physically and I couldn't do that on this one, so it was a bit of an adjustment. But I can't honestly say it would qualify as a challenge.''
