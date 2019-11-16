Anne Hathaway thanked God for ''giving her a good hair day'' as she celebrated her 37th birthday.
Anne Hathaway thanked God for ''giving her a good hair day'' as she celebrated her 37th birthday.
The 'Devil Wears Prada' star - who is expecting her second child with her husband Adam Shulman - shared what she was grateful for as she marked the milestone on her social media account.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Feeling so much love this birthday week! I want to thank everyone for the flowers and the books and chocolates and cards and crystals and other incredible goodies and most importantly I want to thank God for giving me a good hair day. It was so, so appreciated #37 (sic)''
Meanwhile, Anne - who already has three-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks with Adam - previously insisted she refuses to let herself feel ''mommy guilt''.
She said: ''I try to be nice to myself. I'm not big on mommy guilt. I just don't really do it unless I really, really, really, really, really need to ... It's hard when you play characters that are isolated. I just did one this summer. My God, she was such an island, and it's a little harder because I'd be holding [Jonathan], but I felt like I wasn't really giving it to him. If I'm in a character for three months, I make sure that I'm not in character for three months. That way I'm never asking for him to share me for too long.''
Anne always tries to remind herself that when she's taking on a role, she won't be in that headspace forever.
She added: ''With that one, I just say to myself, 'It's three months. It's three months and you're doing your best.' The way I counteract is to the best of my ability.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...