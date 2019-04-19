Anne Hathaway quit drinking after her partying ways made her ''unavailable'' for her son.

The 36-year-old actress has three-year-old son Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman, and has said her recent vow to put down the bottle came after she realised her ''love'' for drinking meant she wasn't devoting enough time to her tot, especially as she'd spend ''five days'' with a hangover.

Speaking to Tatler's June 2019 issue, she said: ''My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son.

''My last hangover lasted for five days. I'd earned it - it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies. [I] will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening.''

The 'Ocean's 8' star's comments come after she recently admitted her sobriety was not a ''moralistic stance'', and was influenced largely by her unbearably lengthy hangovers.

She said: ''I didn't put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem. My last hangover lasted for five days. When I'm at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I'll start drinking again, but that won't be until my kid is out of the house. But, I just want to make this clear: Most people don't have to do such an extreme thing. I don't think drinking is bad. It's just the way I do it - which I personally think is really fun and awesome - is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn't a moralistic stance.''

Earlier this year, Anne said she wouldn't be drinking at all until her son turns 18, as she doesn't want to drink whilst he lives under her roof.

She added: ''I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one.''