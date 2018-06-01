Anne Hathaway is ''sad'' she had to announce she is gaining weight for a movie role due to fat shaming comments on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actress is currently in the process of putting on pounds for a new part but after being targeted by trolls online she made the decision to post a short video on the social media platform to show people she is ''happy with her body'' and ''loving'' the journey of preparing for the role.

Anne admits being fat shamed is nothing new for her as she was the recipient of cruel taunts when she had her two-year-old son Jonathan, her child with husband Adam Shulman.

She told Hoda Kotb on NBC's 'Today' show: ''It sounds kind of sad to say, I just wanted to enjoy my summer and let everyone know that I'm living in my body and I'm happy with my body, and if my body is different than what you're used to, or what you think it should be, that's [your experience]. My experience is mine, and I'm loving it.''

And when asked if she had experienced comments about her weight before, the 'Oceans 8' star admitted she gets them ''all the time''.

She said: ''All the time, and in the ways where it's overt and people say things to you and then there's kind of micro ones.''

However, the Oscar winner is hopeful that people are ''becoming more conscious'' about what language they use to engage with others and believes the way she was spoken to as an actress starting out at the beginning of her career will not happen in the future.

She explained: ''One of my favorite things that's happening in this moment is that a lot of us are looking at the language that we choose to use and becoming more conscious about it, so maybe someone thought that it wasn't a big deal to say to a 16 year old - this is what happened to me - 'Congratulations, you got the part, you can't gain any more weight.' Maybe they thought they were giving me some good advice but now, 20 years later, I'm able to say, actually, that could've been done more consciously and lovingly.''