Anne Hathaway has taken to Instagram to explain the complexities of her forthcoming film 'Serenity' and admitted he ''asks a lot the audience''.
Anne Hathaway has admitted that her forthcoming ''erotic'' and ''charged'' film 'Serenity' ''asks a lot of the audience''.
The 36-year-old actress stars alongside Matthew Mcconaughey in Steven Knight's upcoming neo-noir thriller about fishing boat captain Baker Dill (McConaughey), who is asked by his ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) to murder her new husband.
The 'Devil Wears Prada' star felt the need to take to Instagram to explain the complexities of the ''lushly intelligent'' movie and advised that a discussion after watching the movie will be required for film, which she she said is made for adults who are ''into'' things that ''don't come standard''.
Alongside a shot of her standing topless with her on-screen ex-husband (McConaughey) behind her, Hathaway captioned the post: ''Matthew and I are learning our film Serenity isn't easily broken down into sound bites. I really like movies like that, but just in case I am in the minority, here are some reasons why I think you should see it:
I find Serenity to be a thrilling, ambitious, violent, spiritual, erotic, charged, dark, damning, contradictory, maddening, lushly intelligent film from the brilliant mind of Steven Knight.
It asks a lot of the audience. It exists outside cut-and-dry, black-and-white moralizing, beyond the realm of ''thumbs up'' and ''thumbs down,'' ''it sucked,'' ''it was bad-ass,'' etc. It will need some analysis and conversation after. Good.
Serenity is a sexy, surreal, modern noir for grown ups who are into things that don't come standard. If that sounds like you, I hope you'll consider giving us your time and attention.
Thanks for listening xx
#SecretsWillSurface @serenityfilm (sic)''
Meanwhile, the 'Ocean's 8' star recently joined the cast of Todd Haynes' film about the DuPont chemical pollution scandal.
According to Variety, Hathaway is set to star in Participant's untitled legal drama, inspired by a true story, which focuses on the 2016 scandal when residents, employees and lawyers took on the DuPont chemical company and exposed years of the chemical C8 found in everyday household products and Teflon.
The chemical waste was found to be linked to six diseases - including testicular cancer - and is highly toxic, but it was released into the waterways in West Virginia.
Mark Ruffalo, 50, will play the titular role, Robert Bilott, a corporate defence attorney who featured in Nathaniel Rich's New York Times Magazine's article 'The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare' and uncovered years of environmental pollution by the notorious company which will be the plot for the film.
