Anne Hathaway was thrown a ''surprise'' baby shower in New York on Saturday (12.10.19).

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman - with whom she already has three-year-old son Jonathan - and her friends, including fellow actress Jessica Chastain, got together to celebrate their impending arrival.

An insider told E! News: ''It was a surprise baby shower! Anne walked in and everyone yelled 'Surprise.'

''She looked completely shocked and put her hand over her mouth then her face.

''She hugged one of her friends and said 'You guys are so good!'''

According to the source, there was still ''no sign if it's a girl or a boy''.

The surprise shower comes after Anne admitted she likes to prank her friends with made up baby names.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star said she and her spouse came up with a ''cruel'' trick to play on those who ask if they've settled on a name for their unborn tot.

Anne is sick of people asking her about baby names, and so has begun compiling a list of complicated and ''uncomfortable'' monikers to prank her pals with.

She said: ''It's really cruel, but I enjoy it so much. Everyone's so sincere about it and happy for you and being nice to you and all those things, so I like to twist that.

''[Adam and I] try to come up with names that are beautiful-sounding but will make other people intensely uncomfortable.''

The 'Hustle' star has been playing her prank for years, as she says she even came up with a fake name to tell people when she was pregnant with Jonathan.

She added: ''With Jonathan, we came up with the name 'Quandré'. And then you correct them, and they never get it right.''

This time, Anne and Adam have come up with the name 'Africa', with an emphasis on the first syllable.

She explained: ''Again, beautiful name ... They say, 'Do you know the name?' And we go, 'Africa'. And you make really intense, sincere eye contact and you don't look away and you don't blink. And you have to watch them just squirm.''

But whilst the trick works on friends and kind strangers, family members are able to see right through her wicked sense of humour.

She added: ''Family goes ... 'No.' ''

Anne announced the pregnancy news on Instagram in July.

Alongside a picture of her baby bump, Anne wrote: ''It's not for a movie... #2

''All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love (sic)''