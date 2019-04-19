Anne Hathaway has admitted her three-year-old son Jonathan really doesn't like it when she sings.
The 36-year-old actress admitted her three-year-old boy Jonathan - who she shares with her husband Adam Shulman - isn't a big fan of her vocal skills, and the youngster even tries to block out the noise.
Speaking on Friday night's (19.04.19) episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', she said: ''He does not like my singing voice at all. When I sing he puts his hand up and says, 'Mama no! Mama no!' He is a very tough crowd.''
However, the mum-of-one was delighted - and overcome with emotion - when Jonathan didn't halt a recent rendition of a tune from 'Peppa Pig'.
She added: ''Recently though, I was singing something from Peppa Pig and he let me continue. I was crying and singing!''
Meanwhile, Anne has previously revealed she quit drinking after her partying ways made her unavailable for her young son.
She said: ''My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son.
''My last hangover lasted for five days. I'd earned it - it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies. [I] will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening.''
Earlier this year, Anne said she wouldn't be drinking at all until her son is much older, as she doesn't want to drink whilst he lives under her roof.
She added: ''I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one.''
