Anne Hathaway's son has a crush on Matthew Mcconaughey's wife, Camila Alves.

The 36-year-old actress admitted that two-year-old Jonathan Rosebanks - who she has with husband Adam Shulman - is ''completely in love'' with the 36-year-old Brazilian beauty as he's a huge fan of Disney's animated film 'Moana' and felt the model shared a resemblance with its titular character.

Speaking on 'Late Night With Seth Myers' she said: ''He was really into Moana at the time, he has a crush on Moana, I don't know if you ever seen a picture of Matthew's wife but she's like the most drop dead gorgeous Brazilian woman and she kind of looks like Moana.

''So my son was like, 'What is happening?' My son would get this look on his face and I realised he was completely in love with her.''

The 'Oceans 8' actress stars alongside Matthew, 49, in 'Serenity' which follows a desperate mother as she tracks down her ex-husband and asks him to help her escape her abusive partner.

Speaking of the film, Anne said: ''It's a twisted movie with a lot of twist, in that sense, it's been kind of fun leaning into the mystery and not giving too much away.''

This isn't the first time the 'Devil Wears Prada' star has worked with the 'Dallas Buyers Club' star as they shot 2014 movie 'Interstellar' together and she was pleased to realise he was everything she had always admired when they met for the first time.

She said: ''The first time I met him it was for the test for 'Interstellar' and you know I look up to Matthew so much and have for a long time.

''Then to like meet him and realise that all that was real, that whole 'just keep living' thing, he's so alive, it's really inspiring.''