Anne Hathaway's pregnancy is causing memory problems.

The 36-year-old actress - who already has son Jonathan, three, with husband Adam Shulman - is expecting her second child with her spouse and she's struggling with directions or remembering certain words.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I can focus on certain things and that's fine - but there are certain things that my brain refuses to allow, such as directions and things like that.

''If you describe something to me, like a shape, or you spell something, I can't go there.

''I have a hard time recalling certain words too.

''I've become that spinny wheel of death on your computer whenever people are talking to me. I feel very taxing to be around.''

But the 'Modern Love' star is otherwise feeling healthy.

She said: ''I'm feeling great. Everything's going well although I'm happy to be sitting down right now.

''Pregnancies are all wonderful. It's different for everybody so I have a hard time saying a blanket statement that covers every single pregnancy.

''It depends on the person and the pregnancy. For me, I'm doing fine, I'm happy.''

Anne's pregnancy announcement on Instagram featured a picture of her baby bump and a supportive message for women who were dealing with fertility issues.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''It's not for a movie... #2

''All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love (sic)''

And the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress admitted she thought long and hard about how she worded her message.

She previously explained: ''I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because - and it wouldn't be their fault that that happened - you just can't help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it's happening to everyone else but you.

''And I just wanted that person to know that they're included in my story too and that my story didn't just have happy moments too.''