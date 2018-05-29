Anne Hathaway spoke about her recent weight gain so she wouldn't have to deal with ''pregnancy rumours''.
Anne Hathaway spoke about her weight gain so she wouldn't have to deal with ''pregnancy rumours''.
The 35-year-old actress started gaining weight for an upcoming movie role in April, and was quick to tell her fans the reason for the changes to her body because she was worried people might assume she was expecting a child.
Anne - who already has son Jonathan, two, with her husband Adam Shulman - told the latest issue of Glamour magazine: ''I didn't feel like dealing with the pregnancy rumoursI find it bizarre that there's a storm to get ahead of, but I have a history of being shamed and humiliated, for a lot of different reasons.''
Previously, Anne had taken to Instagram to shut down any possible hate comments before they had a chance to spread, but letting her fans know the weight gain was intentional for a movie role.
She wrote: ''I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you.
''PS - I wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no.(sic)''
The 'Les Miserables' actress previously spoke about fat shaming and the pressure there is on new mothers to lose the weight they gain during pregnancy.
Speaking a few months after giving birth, she said: ''There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer's are just too dang short for this summer's thighs.
''Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It's all love (don't let anyone tell you otherwise.). (sic)''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...