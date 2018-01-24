Anne Hathaway's 'Barbie' movie has been pushed back to 2020.

The forthcoming film was initially expected to drop this August but Sony are said to have moved the date back to May 8, 2020.

According to Deadline, there was been speculation for ''some time'' that the motion picture's release date might be changed.

The script is still said to be in progress, with movie bosses keen to get the project right.

Alethea Jones is in line to direct the film, and several scribes, Lindsey Beer, Jenny Bicks, Kim Caramele, Diablo Cody, Bert V. Royal and Hilary Winston, are said to have writing credits.

Hathaway was wanted by Sony and Mattel to take on the role of the character, who is expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to the perfection expected of its residents, after Amy Schumer pulled out of the project due to ''scheduling conflicts''.

The 36-year-old actress admitted she was totally ''bummed'' to drop out of the 'Barbie' film, even though she had been targeted by trolls in the wake of her casting, an online attack which she laughed off with her usual wit.

In a statement, she previously explained: ''Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to 'Barbie' due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing 'Barbie' on the big screen.''

Sony and Mattel are said to be keen to send a positive message to young girls about body image and self-esteem through the movie.