Anne Hathaway feels ''very lucky'' to have filmed 'Serenity' in Mauritius.

The Oscar-winning actress was initially set to film the new Steven Knight-directed drama movie in the Bahamas, but on reflection, she's delighted that they instead decided to relocate the shoot to the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

She explained: ''We were going to film in the Bahamas up until a couple months before.

''All of a sudden we just got a call from Steven saying, 'I found a place that is everything I dreamed up and more.' It was Mauritius and you have the sea and you have the sugarcane and you have cliffs. And then you have these incredible people.''

Anne, 36 - who stars alongside Matthew McConaughey in the new movie - was blown away by what she witnessed during the shoot.

She told Den of Geek: ''Now in Mauritius you'll have a Hindu temple across from a mosque across from a church, on a very small island.

''Conventional thinking would say that they would be at each other's throats all the time but the attitude of Mauritius is 'celebrate each other. Celebrate each other's differences'.

''So to be on this place that is so gorgeous, where it rains every day so there's a million rainbows every day, and to be dealing with an energy level of people whose national currency is tolerance, it was an incredible experience. We felt very lucky to be there.''

Meanwhile, Anne recently claimed she ''felt funnier'' as a blonde in 'Serenity'.

The actress said she felt like she could tell better jokes thanks to her dyed hair.

Anne explained: ''I felt funnier! I don't know why, but I just felt that I could be funnier while saying less.

''I know that doesn't make any sense, but it was just - it's nice. And it also made me want to do it more in life, like, just mess around with [my hair] and not get too fixed on anything.''