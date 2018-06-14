Anne Hathaway stopped filming 'Ocean's 8' in order to breastfeed her son.

The Academy Award-winning actress stars alongside the likes of Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett in the new crime movie, and Anne has revealed that her co-stars were determined to ensure that she could still look after her two-year-old son Jonathan whilst they were shooting the film.

She shared: ''I was so happy because I was breastfeeding and I had that moment where I was like, 'Oh, is this going to be a positive environment to be able to do that in?'''

Anne, 35, insisted that everyone woman should receive a similar level of support, regardless of where they work and who their colleagues are.

However, the actress - who has been married to actor Adam Shulman since 2012 - appreciates her castmates for showing their support.

Anne told the 'Today' show: ''Everybody was fantastic and they understood. I remember there was one moment where we were shooting a little long, and I just kind of went, 'Uhhh,' and the girls were like 'What's wrong?' And I said, 'I'm sorry, I should have pumped an hour ago.'

''And the girls just, like, formed around me, and they were like, 'We need a break. We need a break. Annie needs to go do this.' And it was just, like, I mean, who gets that?''