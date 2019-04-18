Anne Hathaway quit veganism during dinner with Matt Damon.

The 36-year-old star and her husband Adam Shulman had both been sticking to a diet free of all animal products until they had a meal out with the 'Martian' actor in Iceland and they followed his example to simply order the chef's recommendation.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, she said: ''We walk into a Michelin-star restaurant and because Matt is the nicest guy he says: 'I'll just have whatever the chef wants to serve me.'

''And my husband - who had just completed a year of veganism - says, 'Me too.' I was like: 'Sweetie, he's having a reindeer carpaccio...'

''So then I was the only chick and I'm the vegan and everyone's just going with the flow. So I asked, 'Is your fish local?' And they said: 'Do you see that fjord?' So I had a piece of salmon and my brain felt like a computer rebooting.' ''

Meanwhile, 'The Princess Diaries' star also joked she would have turned to booze if her acting career hadn't have worked out.

Asked where she'd been if she wasn't an actress, she quipped: ''In the gutter? I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military.

''Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish. But more likely than anything else I would have been an alcoholic.''

Anne - who has three-year-old son Jonathan with Adam - previously revealed she had quit drinking because she can't cope with parenting on a hangover.

She said: ''I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning.

''I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one.''