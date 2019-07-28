Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has opened up about her latest pregnancy, saying it hasn't always been a straight line.
Anne Hathaway has experienced ''painful'' moments en route to her latest pregnancy.
The Oscar-winning actress recently announced she is expecting a second child with husband Adam Shulman, but she's admitted it's been a tough journey.
Anne, 36 - who already has a three-year-old son called Jonathan - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's not [always a straight line]. There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it's wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it's ready to share.
''I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we're the only ones going through it.''
Anne revealed her happy news via a post on Instagram, and the Hollywood star admitted she thought long and hard about how she worded her message.
She shared: ''I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because - and it wouldn't be their fault that that happened - you just can't help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it's happening to everyone else but you.
''And I just wanted that person to know that they're included in my story too and that my story didn't just have happy moments too.''
Anne's pregnancy announcement featured a picture of her baby bump and a supportive message for women who were dealing with fertility issues.
She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''It's not for a movie... #2
''All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love (sic)''
