Anne Hathaway plans to keep her son away from social media and smartphones so he can learn to live in the ''real world''.

The 36-year-old actress has three-year-old son Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman and although he is still very young she has started to think about rules she is going to put in place regarding his social media use when he gets older because she believes he needs to know there is a ''dangerous element'' to the medium before he has his own online presence.

Speaking to the Daily Express newspaper, she said: ''When he started to walk, I learned that I couldn't leave a knife at the edge of the counter, I had to put it out of his reach until he understood that there was a dangerous element to it. I feel very much that way about social media.

''Ultimately, I am going to have very little control over how much my child engages with social media. But what I can do - and it does begin right now - is to make sure that he also has a sense of calm in the real world so that being away from his computer and his phone won't give him a sense of anxiety when he is older, to teach him the pleasure of being bored occasionally, and to figure out ways to get himself un-bored. I think it's a lesson we all need to learn.''

Anne loves ''anticipating'' her sons needs and admitted that it makes her feel ''happiest'' when she is with her family.

She added: ''It's those simple moments in life that make me feel happiest. I love the feeling when I offer my son a sweater and he takes it - just the notion of anticipating his need and having him realise, 'Oh, yeah, that does feel good.'

''I love being at home with my family. I have to leave the home to work, so I don't take for granted the times when I am at home.''

'The Hustle' star also insisted that her favourite place to be is in the kitchen ''cooking for everybody'' because it gives her a sense of pride because she is looking after her family.

She added: ''If I have to give you a specific place where I'm happiest, it's just being in the kitchen cooking for everybody - I'm an in-between cook rather than an especially good cook, but I love to do it. Whenever I'm with my husband and son, I'm happy wherever we are.''