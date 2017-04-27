Anne Hathaway has paid a glowing tribute to Jonathan Demme on Instagram.

The Academy Award-winning movie director - who helmed hits such as 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'Philadelphia' - died aged 73 on Wednesday (26.04.17) and Anne, who starred in his 2008 film 'Rachel Getting Married', has written her own tribute to the movie-maker on the photo-sharing website.

Alongside a picture of outer-space, Anne wrote: ''Dearest JD, In this moment when words fail me, I am so grateful to the light which lets me see you everywhere, in everything. Thank you for cracking open the heart which is now breaking (it's always worth it).

''My favorite rebel angel... I love you forever. See you later x (sic)''

Among the other big-name stars who have hailed the director since his passing is music icon Bruce Springsteen, who described Demme as an ''inspiration''.

Writing on his official website, Springsteen said: ''Over here on E Street, we're deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jonathan Demme.

''He was an inspiration for me, a beautiful filmmaker and a great spirit. Always smiling, always involved with the world and always pushing you to go for your best. He'll be deeply missed.''

Springsteen won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Streets of Philadelphia', which is featured in the movie 'Philadelphia'.

During his life, Demme admitted he felt a huge social responsibility as a filmmaker, knowing that his work could influence millions of people across the world.

Speaking in 2004, the acclaimed director said: ''You have to remember that the behaviour you visualise on screen will be witnessed by thousands or millions of people, and will ultimately say something about us as a species. That's why it gets harder for me to have pure villains in my films.

''When people tell me, 'Oh, Meryl Streep's great in 'The Manchurian Candidate', I hated her so much!' - well, I don't wanna hear the 'hated' part, because I see her as a fully fledged, emotional person.''