Oscar-winning star Anne Hathaway has paid a glowing tribute to Jonathan Demme following his recent death.
Anne Hathaway has paid a glowing tribute to Jonathan Demme on Instagram.
The Academy Award-winning movie director - who helmed hits such as 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'Philadelphia' - died aged 73 on Wednesday (26.04.17) and Anne, who starred in his 2008 film 'Rachel Getting Married', has written her own tribute to the movie-maker on the photo-sharing website.
Alongside a picture of outer-space, Anne wrote: ''Dearest JD, In this moment when words fail me, I am so grateful to the light which lets me see you everywhere, in everything. Thank you for cracking open the heart which is now breaking (it's always worth it).
''My favorite rebel angel... I love you forever. See you later x (sic)''
Among the other big-name stars who have hailed the director since his passing is music icon Bruce Springsteen, who described Demme as an ''inspiration''.
Writing on his official website, Springsteen said: ''Over here on E Street, we're deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jonathan Demme.
''He was an inspiration for me, a beautiful filmmaker and a great spirit. Always smiling, always involved with the world and always pushing you to go for your best. He'll be deeply missed.''
Springsteen won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Streets of Philadelphia', which is featured in the movie 'Philadelphia'.
During his life, Demme admitted he felt a huge social responsibility as a filmmaker, knowing that his work could influence millions of people across the world.
Speaking in 2004, the acclaimed director said: ''You have to remember that the behaviour you visualise on screen will be witnessed by thousands or millions of people, and will ultimately say something about us as a species. That's why it gets harder for me to have pure villains in my films.
''When people tell me, 'Oh, Meryl Streep's great in 'The Manchurian Candidate', I hated her so much!' - well, I don't wanna hear the 'hated' part, because I see her as a fully fledged, emotional person.''
Chris Pratt loved having Kurt Russell as his on-screen dad so much he asked him to take it on as a permanent role.
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...